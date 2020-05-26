OhioSE launches new website

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the JobsOhio Network Partner for 25 counties in southern and eastern Ohio, announced today the launch of OhioSE.com, a new website to serve companies considering expanding or locating in the region.

The website highlights OhioSE’s unique strengths as a manufacturing region. With an experienced and knowledgeable labor surplus, Southeastern Ohio has a prospering concentration of manufacturing industries engaged in metals, polymers and petrochemicals, hardwood products, food processing, heavy truck assembly, auto components, as well as energy production, logistics and back office operations.

Heather Church, marketing director of OhioSE, said, “making the new website more intuitive and user friendly was a priority. The site features interactive tools, enhanced functionality, testimonials, company success stories and new photography and video, making it more engaging and easier to navigate.” The new site, OhioSE.com went live Tuesday.

According to Church, “The new website and branding enhanced our core strengths and alignment with JobsOhio, the private non-profit corporation created to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. The website was developed for C-level executives, business leaders, entrepreneurs, site selectors and developers who influence the decision making process to locate or expand business operations. It also provides lots of information for the general public to learn more about the OhioSE region.

Mike Jacoby, President and CEO of OhioSE said, “The new brand initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to remain current while reflecting the growth and progress of OhioSE.” He added, “The new brand name, OhioSE, comes after a number of strategic meetings with stakeholders throughout the 25-county region to further unify and enhance communications and awareness of the advantages of southeastern Ohio.”

The organization had been operating as APEG (Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth) for the last eight years.

“The rebrand from APEG to OhioSE elevates the focus on our organization’s geographic strength, stability, the value we create for our stakeholders, and more effectively communicates the region’s powerful unique selling proposition including low manufacturing operating costs, abundance of affordable energy, favorable tax climate, exceptional quality of life, access to over half of the U.S. population within a day’s drive, and most importantly, our skilled and hard-working people,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE vice president. “OhioSE is committed to growing the economy of southeast Ohio through business attraction and retention and our new website serves as the portal for prospective companies to learn about our unique strengths and advantages. Although the name of the organization has changed, our commitment and dedication to improve the quality of life for the residents of the region has not.”

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, partner, Stonewall Group.