Disaster response volunteers needed

The South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to give of their time and talents to become members of the Disaster Action Team (DAT). DAT members help families recover from the tragedy of a home fire by providing a place to sleep, hot meals, clothing, emotional support and hope to those affected.

The South Central Ohio Chapter includes Clinton, Highland, Fayette, Hocking, Fairfield, Vinton, Pickaway and Ross counties.

Disasters don’t stop during the coronavirus outbreak and neither does the Red Cross. It continues to respond to home fires every day by providing families who have lost everything with the support they need in the midst of this pandemic. To help keep everyone safe and follow social distancing guidelines, Red Cross volunteers are working with local fire departments to connect with families by phone or video calls, offering a sympathetic ear and linking them to available support, such as providing hotel stays and emergency financial assistance.

Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross. Join and answer the call when your neighbors need help. To volunteer, go to RedCross.org/volunteer, or email volunteerohio.org with any questions you may have.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. Locally, follow us on Facebook and Twitter at ARCcsor.

Submitted by Matthew A. Riddle, executive director, American Red Cross South Central Ohio Chapter.