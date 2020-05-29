Gilliland wins DPVA Scholarship

Gabe Gilliland, a 2020 Hillsboro High School graduate, has won first place in the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association College Scholarship Competition and as a result received the Clark J. Haines College Scholarship for $2,500. The scholarship is given to a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Gabe is the son of Pat and Tara Gilliland of Hillsboro. He plays the trombone. He was a member of the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles, the OMEA All-State Honor Band and was a member of the Cincinnati Youth Jazz Orchestra through UC-CCM for the last two years.

