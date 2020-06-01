Rammel awards FHS Watts Scholarship

The David A. Watts Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 has been given to a Fairfield High School graduate for the past 10 years. This gift of $1,000 was made possible by Sara Watts and her two sons, John and Don.

Watts was a 1956 graduate of Fairfield High School. He became a teacher and taught for the Greenfield City Schools at Buckskin Elementary for several years and taught sixth grade at Greenfield for the remainder of her career. His teaching career spanned more than 34 years in Greenfield.

Watts strongly believed in his students, especially those in the 2.50 to 3.50 GPA range who do not have as many opportunities for scholarships. He felt with an additional incentive such as a scholarship, extra attention, and motivation, these students could feel they have an opportunity to have successful college careers just as their higher ranking peers.

The family remembered him speaking of these students who needed an extra “push” to follow their dream of attending college and created a $1,000 scholarship for Fairfield students with a 2.50to 3.50 GPA. This scholarship has helped students become managers, kindergarten teachers, personal trainers, sports managers, secret service members, and even an opera singer.

This year’s recipient is Justin Rammel, who will attend Hocking College to major in animal assisted therapy.

Past recipients include: Kate Jones, Christopher Ortlieb, Emily Schmidt Moore, Guy Chambers, Matthew Leach, Wyatt Harris, Klay Walker, Grace Shope and Samuel Buddelmeyer.

If you would like to create a scholarship memorial for Fairfield students, contact Mike Morrow, treasurer, in the district office at 937-780-2221.

Submitted by Deborah Mangus, school counselor, Fairfield Local High School.

