Spotlight of the Month on Y-Gradale

Southern Hills Community Bank in Greenfield is spotlighting Y-Gradale for the month of June. Y-Gradale is a Christian women’s service organization. The Greenfield chapter of Y-Gradale was chartered in 1947 by Roseanne Wilson, and currently has 21 active members.

The purpose of Y-Gradale is the cultivation of Christian ideals, attainment of Christian character and personality, and the development of a high type of womanhood, through a program of religious emphasis, personal growth, social activities and service to others.

Members of Y-Gradale meet once a month. Each meeting’s program focuses on one of the four pearls:

1. Spiritual growth

2. Personal growth

3. Christian fellowship

4. Service to others

Y-Gradale has served the community of Greenfield in a variety of ways from downtown beautification, providing activities at local events, assisting at the GACC Food Pantry and Clothing Ministry, and contributing to the needs of the community.

Y-Gradale plans, purchases, plants and provides the upkeep for the flowers in downtown Greenfield as a service to the community. This will mark the third year Y-Gradale has held a Prince & Princess Tea as a fundraiser where 100% of the profits go back to the community whether for beautification or for donating to various needs presented by other organizations and individuals in Greenfield.

The motto for 2019–20 Y-Gradale is 2020/VISION: Seeing Others Through God’s Eyes.

Visit Southern Hills Community Bank 134 N Washington Street Greenfield, Ohio to see the display and to learn more about Y-Gradale.

The organization’s officers include: President, April Leaverton; vice president, Holly Clevenger and Grace Ehlers; secretary, Calee Febes; treasurer, Jessalyn Hunter; communications coordinator, Kara Roberts; program chair, Alanna Eikenberry; Sunshine, Amy Hill.

Submitted by Angie Trefz, branch manager, Southern Hills Community Bank Greenfield.