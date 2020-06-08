Local collegiate news

Editor’s note — Information for this story was compiled from a variety of new releases.

Greene, Roush UK grads

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May. Among the honorees were: Lauren Greene of Leesburg, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; and Emily Roush of Lynchburg, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. The UK chapter of Phi Beta Kappa also inducted Greene into the prestigious honor society in spring 2020.

Humphries Ashland grad

Marissa Humphries of Hillsboro received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Humphries majored in intervention specialist. Humphries graduated with Magna Cum Laude Gamma Alpha Kappa honors. Humphries is a 2016 home schooled graduate.

Larrick, Pickering on dean’s list

Capital University has announced its president’s list honorees for the spring 2020 semester including Grace Larrick of Leesburg and Hannah Pickering of Leesburg. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction – students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85. Larrick also was among nearly 600 graduates who received their degrees from Capital University during the 2019-20 academic year. Larrick received a BA (Bachelor of Arts).

Gast on Capital Provost’s List

Capital University has announced that Theresa Gast, of Leesburg, was named to the provost’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Strider grads OWU

Rebecca Strider of Hillsboro, graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University. Strider earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. At Ohio Wesleyan, Strider majored in zoology. The university was unable to hold a ceremony on campus and has recognized Strider and classmates with a “Celebrating the Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2020” video available on its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/OhioWesleyanU.

Myers on Dominican Dean’s List

Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, has been named to Ohio Dominican University 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.