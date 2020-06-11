Jackson honorary special deputy

Longtime law enforcement officer and Leesburg resident R.E. Jackson, who said he is in the final stages of a battle with cancer, was recently presented with an honorary special deputy badge and ID from Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil (standing). “It was and is an honor from a good friend and a great sheriff,” Jackson said.

Longtime law enforcement officer and Leesburg resident R.E. Jackson, who said he is in the final stages of a battle with cancer, was recently presented with an honorary special deputy badge and ID from Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil (standing). “It was and is an honor from a good friend and a great sheriff,” Jackson said. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Cancer-pic.jpg Longtime law enforcement officer and Leesburg resident R.E. Jackson, who said he is in the final stages of a battle with cancer, was recently presented with an honorary special deputy badge and ID from Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil (standing). “It was and is an honor from a good friend and a great sheriff,” Jackson said.