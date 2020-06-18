Edenfields will celebrate 60 years

William Edenfield and the former Doris Johnson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 3. They were married July 3, 1960 at the Sugartree Ridge United Methodist Church. They have three children, Kimberly, Mark and Chris; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

