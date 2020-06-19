Cumberlands celebrate 60 years

James Henry and Eleanor Louise (Curtis) Cumberland (pictured recently with their wedding picture behind them) were joined in marriage by the Rev. Don W. Harris at the New Hope Baptist Church on June 18, 1960. They are the parents of four children — James Leon, Mark, Chad and Heather; grandparents of 10; and great-grandparents of 17 children. A celebration will be held at a later date. On a rare note, they have shared the same home phone number for all 60 years of their marriage.

