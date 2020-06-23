SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, June 24 on the central campus, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, and also via Zoom for a virtual meeting. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing employment and compensation of personnel and the purchase or sale of property. Contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431 ext. 2671 for room or online participation information.

First Presbyterian Church rummage sale

The First Presbyterian Church, located at 457 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, will have a rummage sale in the church basement on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All proceeds help send members of the youth group to camp.

Hillsboro Street and Safety Committee

The Hillsboro Street and Safety Committee will meet on Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at 130 N. High Street for the purpose of reviewing ordinances for food trucks and mobile vendors.

HHS Class of 1957 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold its annual picnic Saturday, June 27 at the Lilly Hill Condo shelter, 700 E. Main St., Hillsboro. Bring a dish to share along with memories. Table service, meat, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. Reply to Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970, Bob Dunlap at 937-403-7343 or Joyce Frazer at 937-562-1561 or jdjafrazer@yahoo.com.

Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education building.

Hillsboro Church of Christ prayer gathering

The Hillsboro Church of Christ invites the Hillsboro community to a prayer gathering on Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. We would like to invite you to a Prayer Gathering to ask God for his grace and mercy on this land, for a time of worship and prayer, to read scripture, pray about the issues of our country and to lift our voices in praise and thanksgiving.

Fruitdale United Methodist Church fish fry

Fruitdale United Methodist Church, located on S.R. 41 five miles south of Greenfield, will have its fish fry on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until there’s no more fish.

Carry-out meals will be available. There will be canopies and tables set up outside, and there will be tables and chairs inside too. Social distancing will be observed, and tables and chairs will be sanitized between visitors.

The complete meal will consist of a fish sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, a cookie or brownie, and a can of pop or a bottle of water. This is a free-will donation to help with our church addition. Come enjoy a great meal and help us grow.

MHS 1970 reunion canceled

The McClain High School class of 1970 has canceled its 50-year class reunion and dinner until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee regrets the cancellation but felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone.

Quilt show canceled

The Country Quilters quilt club regrets to announce that it has canceled the annual quilt show due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will, however, still contribute $1,000 to the Hillsboro City Schools Power Pack lunch program.

Buford alumni dinner canceled

The 2020 Buford High School Alumni Dinner and Meeting will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The alumni committee regrets the cancelation but felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of its members. For questions or information, call Dick Donley, alumni president, at 937-393-2770.