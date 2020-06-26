First Presbyterian Church

The First Presbyterian Church, located at 457 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, will have a rummage sale in the church basement on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All proceeds help send members of the youth group to camp.

HHS Class of 1957 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold its annual picnic Saturday, June 27 at the Lilly Hill Condo shelter, 700 E. Main St., Hillsboro. Bring a dish to share along with memories. Table service, meat, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. Reply to Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970, Bob Dunlap at 937-403-7343 or Joyce Frazer at 937-562-1561 or jdjafrazer@yahoo.com.

Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education building.

Village of Leesburg

The regularly scheduled June meeting for the Village of Leesburg has been postponed until Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the municipal building.

Greenfield Exempted Village School District

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 29 in the GEVSD Boardroom beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live. A link to access the meeting will be available on the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us on Monday, June 29 prior to the start of the meeting.

Southern Ohio Farm Show

Tune into the Southern Ohio Farm Show on July 1 for a patriotic-themed episode. This episode of the SOFS will include a demonstration by Sara Newsome, a member of the Fab 5 4-H Club, who will provide a demonstration on how to show a chicken, how to make ice cream at home, and a food science discussion with burgers.

The show will be available on the local access channels in Highland, Adams, Brown, and Clermont Counties, on the OSU Extension Highland County Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as a live broadcast via Zoom. To join the live broadcast via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, register by visiting https://go.osu.edu/thesouthernohiofarmshowregistration.

Hillsboro Church of Christ prayer gathering

The Hillsboro Church of Christ invites the Hillsboro community to a prayer gathering on Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. We would like to invite you to a Prayer Gathering to ask God for his grace and mercy on this land, for a time of worship and prayer, to read scripture, pray about the issues of our country and to lift our voices in praise and thanksgiving.

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 fish fry

The Hillsboro VFW, located at 1000 W. Main St. behind Dairy Queen, will have its fish fry on Friday, July 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For $9, you can get all-you-can-eat fish, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and a soft drink.

The fish fry is open to the public. There will be limited seating, and the VFW requests that social distancing be observed.

Fruitdale United Methodist Church fish fry

Fruitdale United Methodist Church, located on S.R. 41 five miles south of Greenfield, will have its fish fry on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until there’s no more fish.

Carry-out meals will be available. There will be canopies and tables set up outside, and there will be tables and chairs inside too. Social distancing will be observed, and tables and chairs will be sanitized between visitors.

The complete meal will consist of a fish sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, a cookie or brownie, and a can of pop or a bottle of water. This is a free-will donation to help with our church addition. Come enjoy a great meal and help us grow.

Car show to benefit veterans

The Eagle Riders and Bring Cruisin’ Back to Uptown Hillsboro are hosting a car, bike and truck show on Saturday, July 11 at Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro. Registration will be available from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with awards at 5:30 p.m.

The entry fee for vehicles is $10.

A 50s-style “Guys and Dolls” pin-up contest will take place at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also include a cornhole tournament, food, entertainment, door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a $250 cash giveaway.

Proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 and the VFW Post 9094 Relief Fund.

MHS 1970 reunion canceled

The McClain High School class of 1970 has canceled its 50-year class reunion and dinner until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee regrets the cancellation but felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone.

Quilt show canceled

The Country Quilters quilt club regrets to announce that it has canceled the annual quilt show due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will, however, still contribute $1,000 to the Hillsboro City Schools Power Pack lunch program.

Buford alumni dinner canceled

The 2020 Buford High School Alumni Dinner and Meeting will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The alumni committee regrets the cancellation but felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of its members. For questions or information, call Dick Donley, alumni president, at 937-393-2770.