The Highland County Republican Central Committee met June 23, 2020 at the Hi-Tec Building and appointed Herb Day, 209 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, to serve as central committeeman in Hillsboro South East ward.

The position had been vacant due to the passing of Jim Grove.

The committee extends its appreciation to Grove’s family for his service to his constituents in Hillsboro SE.

Submitted by Paulette Donley.