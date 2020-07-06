Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 fish fry

The Hillsboro VFW, 1000 W. Main St. behind Dairy Queen, will have its fish fry on Friday, July 10 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. For $9, you can get all-you-can-eat fish, fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and a soft drink. The fish fry is open to the public. There will be limited seating, and the VFW requests that social distancing be observed.

Fruitdale United Methodist Church fish fry

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church, located on SR 41 five miles south of Greenfield, will have its fish fry on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until there’s no more fish. Carry-out meals will be available. There will be canopies and tables set up outside with tables and chairs inside. Social distancing will be observed and tables and chairs will be sanitized between visitors. The meal will consist of a fish sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, a cookie or brownie, and a can of pop or a bottle of water. A freewill donation will help with the church addition.

Car show to benefit veterans

The Eagle Riders and Bring Cruisin’ Back to Uptown Hillsboro are hosting a car, bike and truck show on Saturday, July 11 at Star Cinemas, 211 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Registration will be available from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with awards at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee for vehicles is $10. A ’50s style “Guys and Dolls” pin-up contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. The event will include a cornhole tournament, food, entertainment, door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a $250 cash giveaway. Proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 and the VFW Post 9094 Relief Fund.

VBS at Marshall UMC

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to join it for Vacation Bible School on Mystery Island from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly July 13-17. Efforts will be made to follow precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for COVID-19. For more information call Kristi at 937-466-2882.

Hillsboro kindergarten registration

Children living in the Hillsboro City School District who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Registration will be Thursday, July 16 at the Hillsboro Elementary School. Registration will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to register children whose last name begins with the letters A-L, and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for children whose last names begin with M-Z. The child as well as the parent needs to attend registration. The parent/guardian should bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization records, the child’s Social Security card, proof of residency (current utility bill), parent’s driver’s license and custody papers, if applicable.

Ice Cream Supper canceled

Due to COVID-19, the annual Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Ice Cream Supper held the second weekend in July has been canceled.