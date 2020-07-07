Wilkin holding office hours

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) has announced that he will hold individual office hours on Monday, July 13.

All constituents of the 91st Ohio House District are welcome to attend. Office hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. at 46 S. South St., Courthouse Mediation Room, Wilmington.

If you are unable to attend the office hours, or at risk and not comfortable with attending but would still like to meet with Wilkin, contact his office by phone at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Wilkin is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.

Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives.