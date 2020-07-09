Local collegiate news

The following was compiled from news releases from a variety of colleges and universities:

Columbus State Dean’s List

The following students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours. Local students named to the list include: Greenfield – Kristen Cade, Nursing; Gregory Fabin, Computer Science; Lynchburg – Allie Stroop, Associate of Science.

Ohio University Dean’s List

More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students included: Madison Foltz of Greenfield, Anna Ehlers of Greenfield, Cody Hardesty of Greenfield, Kaitlyn Beechler of Greenfield, Alexander Payton of Greenfield, Jacob Batson of Greenfield, Maria Onusko of Greenfield, Zachary Perie of Greenfield, Tiffany Uldrick of Greenfield, Elissa Grate of Greenfield, Caelyn Knisley of Greenfield, Heidi Rolfe of Greenfield, Garett Cunningham of Greenfield, Richard Bivens of Greenfield, Allison Beatty of Greenfield, Michael Mclanahan-Schluep of Greenfield, Bryn Karnes of Greenfield, Macie Adams of Greenfield, Payton Smith of Greenfield, Alyssa Carson of Hillsboro, Benjamin Young of Hillsboro, Jenna Lawson of Hillsboro, Victoria Loges of Hillsboro, Chayce Watson of Hillsboro, Shelby Elliott of Hillsboro, Breanna Mottie of Hillsboro, Mikala Peters of Leesburg, Shania Setty of Leesburg, Elizabeth Kratzer of Leesburg, Garrett Spargur of Leesburg, Chantel Landrum of Leesburg, Wyatt Harris of Leesburg, Larkyn Parry of Leesburg, Nathaniel Buchanan of Leesburg, Shannon Macleod of Lynchburg.

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time. Local students named to the list include: Madison Snyder, Hillsboro High School; Logan Bates Fairfield High School; Atlee Carr, Whiteoak High School; Quintin Smith, Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Gallimore graduates Mercy

Mercy College of Ohio has announced that Lloyd Gallimore of Hillsboro received a BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion) and achieved the dean’s list.

Coastal Carolina President’s List

More than 1,100 students were named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2020 semester, including Sarah Buddelmeyer, a interdisciplinary studies major from Leesburg, and Jonah Humphries, an exercise and sport science major from Hillsboro. Buddelmeyer also graduated from Coastal Carolina with a degree interdisciplinary studies.

Miami University Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list include: Luke Gallimore of Hillsboro, Dylan Boone of Hillsboro, Cole Bradford of Hillsboro, Mason Swayne of Hillsboro.

Cedarville Dean’s List

Cedarville University student Rachael Tracy of Hillsboro, majoring in political science, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2020. This recognition required Tracy to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Stacey Barrett of Greenfield was also named to the dean’s list.

Greene, Roush honored at UK

More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among them are: Lauren Greene of Leesburg, who is majoring in political science; and Emily Roush of Lynchburg, who is majoring in biology. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Creed on Alabama list

Makayla Creed of Lynchburg was named to the University of Alabama Presidents List for spring 2020. To be named to the president’s list students must have a 4.0 (all A’s) grade point average.