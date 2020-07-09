Don’t spoil your picnic

With rising temperatures we need to be careful with food safety. Here are a few tips:

1. Keep food cold until grill is hot. Do not let meat sit out for long periods of time.

2. Have one cooler for food, and another for beverages and extra ice.

3. Cook thoroughly and make sure meat juices do not touch other food.

4. In hot weather (85 degrees and above) food should never sit out for more than one hour.

5. Put perishables back into the cooler immediately after eating.

When in doubt… throw it out. Never eat food unless you are sure it’s safe. You can always rely on peanut butter sandwiches, crackers, salami, hard cheese and other nonperishables when you picnic.

Fruit Pizza

Ingredients for the crust

Cooking spray

1 egg white, large

1/4 cup oil, vegetable or canola

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup quick cooking oats

For the topping

1/4 cup fat-free cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

Fruit for topping pizza examples: 1 cup strawberries, 1 cup blueberries, 2 kiwi

Instructions for the crust

1. Before you begin wash your hands, surfaces, utensils and fruit.

2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

3. In a small mixing bowl, use a whisk or fork to beat egg white until foamy, approximately 1-2 minutes. Add oil and sugar. Beat until smooth.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cinnamon and baking soda. Stir in quick cooking oats.

5. Add sugar mixture to oat mixture in medium bowl.

6. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. Using your hands, spread the dough in a nine-inch circle. Or make small circles for everyone to make their own.

Bake about 12 minutes or until the crust begins to puff. Remove from oven and let cool, about 20 minutes.

For the topping

1. While the crust is baking, stir together the cream cheese and yogurt in a small bowl until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

2. Dry off cleaned fruit and cut into bite-size pieces.

3. Transfer the crust to a serving plate. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the crust. Arrange fruit on top.

4. Cut into eight wedges and serve or refrigerate up to two hours, covered and uncut.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed Program assistant at the Highland County OSU Extension Office.