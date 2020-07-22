Hillsboro Rotary announces scholarship recipients

The Hillsboro Rotary Club has announced that this year’s scholarship recipients are Whiteoak High School graduate Baylee Carey and Hillsboro High School graduate Paige Howland.

Each year, academic scholarships in the amount of $1,000 are awarded to one Hillsboro High School graduate and one graduate from Fairfield, Lynchburg-Clay, or Whiteoak high schools on a rotating basis. Scholarship applications are judged on the basis of career goals, community service, leadership activities, and academic achievements and honors.

In addition to graduating from Whiteoak, Carey is finishing her course work this summer to complete her associate of arts degree from Southern State Community College due to her participation in the College Credit Plus program. She plans to major in psychology at Northern Kentucky University in the fall with the aspiration of becoming a school counselor and pediatric psychologist.

Howland as well has begun her collegiate career while yet in high school, earning well over a year of college credit at Southern State. She plans to attend the University of Dayton this fall majoring in biochemistry with a minor in American Sign Language. Her long-range career goal is to attend medical school with the aspiration to return to southern Ohio as an OB-GYN physician.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club is a chapter of Rotary International whose mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Carey
Howland