NCB donates to Hillsboro Elks

NCB recently made a $2,500 donation to support the Hillsboro Elks Post 361 Impact a Life Program. The program provides job training for high school students with disabilities. NCB’s Steven Evans (left) presented the check to Phil Loudin, Elks president.
