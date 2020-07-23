Fergusons will celebrate 60 years

Wayne and Ruthanne (Hauke) Ferguson will celebrate 60 years of marriage on July 31, 2020. They have two sons, Ron (Diane) Ferguson and Kip (Ashley) Ferguson; and eight grandchildren, Connor (Kelly) Ferguson, and Cole, Cade, Carter, Cooper, C.J., Aubrey and Hunter.

