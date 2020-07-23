HCRTA awards three scholarships

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association has awarded three scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

Ciara Colwell, Hillsboro, will receive the $500 Harold W. Spargur Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Anthony and April Colwell of Hillsboro. She is a graduate of Fairfield Local High School and plans to attend Ohio University in the fall to pursue a degree in music education.

Sara Free and Heather Parker will each receive a $500 HCRTA Scholarship. Free is the daughter of Craig and Stephanie Miley of Greenfield. She graduated from Greenfield McClain High School and plans to attend Wilmington College in the fall to pursue a degree in early childhood education with a minor in special education.

Parker is the daughter of Chris and Sherry Parker of Greenfield. She graduated from Greenfield McClain High School and plans to attend The Ohio State University in the fall to pursue a degree in English education. She also looks forward to coaching during her career.

Anyone wishing to support the HCRTA scholarship program can do so by contacting Mary Black at mblack45150@cinci.rr.com.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Highland County Retired Teachers Association.

Pictured, from left, are Highland County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship winners Heather Parker, Sara Free and Ciara Colwell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_HCRTA-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Highland County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship winners Heather Parker, Sara Free and Ciara Colwell. Submitted photo