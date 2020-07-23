SSCC announces spring honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Following are the Highland County students named to the president’s list:

Greenfield — Danny Highley.

Hillsboro — Morgan Baker, Rylee Callahan, Madison Edwards, Tanner Hammond, Luke Magulac, Madalyn Miller, Brittney Mondabaugh, Austin Neville, Sarah Newsome, Christopher Norman, Gavin Stroop, Christian Weseloh, Hope Wyckoff, Leesburg: Brooke Buchanan, Brittany Chrisman, Cohen Frost, Isabella Warner, Sarah Wuellner.

Lynchburg — Mason Barrett, Savannah Cochran, Cailee Elam.

Mount Orab — Zoe Fittro, Rebekkah Grennell, Lena Hayslip, Adam Mugnaini.

New Vienna — Tyler Boggess.

Sinking Spring — Kimberly Kreal.

Following are the Highland County students named to the dean’s list:

Greenfield — Elizabeth Kegley.

Hillsboro — Leandra Bikowsky, Alexandra Book, Andrew Brown, Chauncey Captain, Baylee Carey, Thomas Couch, Eden Edenfield, Kasey Hawkins, Adam Heizer, Joseph Helterbrand, Paige Howland, McKenzie Lowell, Kaylee Lunsford, Hannah McIntyre, Laura Meyer, Jessica Moon, Brittany Rhoads, Ashley Sowards, Tyler Stevens, Madison Stratton, Jared Thompson, Chlesea Traylor, Brittany Vice, Makayla Walker, Madison Younker.

Leesburg — Orrie Friend, Blake Haines, Brant Haines, Demi Layne, Emily Malinowski, Brooklin Surber.

Lynchburg — Destiny Buchreitz, Lindsey Mitchell, Emily Pinkerton, Brailey Young.

New Vienna — Jeffrey Mann.

Sardinia — Kelsey Smallwood, Christian Stubbs.

Winchester — Kayla Bieler.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.