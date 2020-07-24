You need five food groups every day

Dairy, fruits, vegetables, grains and proteins are very important for a healthy diet. But sometimes it seems hard to get all those in a daily diet. Below are some recipes to help reach that goal. Both recipes do not have dairy or fruits in them, but drinking a glass of milk and having some fruit for dessert makes them a perfect meal.

For more information on the food groups, go to: choosemyplate.gov. For more great recipes go to: celebrateyourplate.org.

Frittata

Serving size — Serves eight, one slice per serving

Ingredients

· 1½ pounds seasonal vegetables, such as broccoli, carrots, turnips, or bell peppers

· 2 medium onions

· 4 ounces low-fat cheddar cheese

· 12 medium eggs

· 1 teaspoon dried dill, thyme, or oregano

· Non-stick cooking spray

· ½ teaspoon salt

· ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional Ingredients:

· 8 ounces mushrooms

· ¼ cup fresh parsley, thyme, or basil leaves

Materials

· 9-by-13-inch baking dish

· Box grater

· Colander

· Cutting board

· Large bowl

· Large pot

· Measuring cups

· Measuring spoons

· Medium skillet

· Rubber spatula

· Sharp knife

Special materials:

· Food thermometer

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 2. Rinse and cut seasonal veggies evenly into small pieces. Peel, rinse, and dice onions. If using, slice mushrooms and rinse and chop fresh herbs. 3. Grate cheddar cheese. 4. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add seasonal veggies to boiling water. Briefly boil, about 30 seconds. Using a colander, drain the veggies. 5. In a large bowl, whip eggs with a fork until well blended. Whisk in dried herbs. Set aside. 6. Coat medium skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium high heat. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. If using mushrooms, add now. Add boiled seasonal veggies. Continue cooking until soft and some of their juices have evaporated, about 5 minutes more. 7. Coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. 8. Layer ingredients in the baking dish in the following order: veggie mixture, egg mixture, cheese, salt, and pepper. 9. Bake until eggs are firm and cheese is melted, about 35 minutes. A thermometer inserted in the middle should read

160°F. 10. If using, garnish with chopped fresh herbs. 11. Cut into 8 equal-size portions.

Chef’s Notes

· Use any of your favorite fresh or frozen veggies in this recipe. Cook harder veggies first.

· Fresh veggies can be steamed until crisp-tender instead of boiled. Frozen veggies should be boiled as in step 4.

· Cut frittata into portions and freeze for future meals, up to 1 month.

· To make quick, individual portions, layer eggs, cheese, and veggies in a well-oiled muffin pan. Bake about 30 minutes, testing to see that mini frittatas spring back when lightly touched.

· If you do not have an oven, cook on the stove top over medium heat. Stir eggs into onions and mushrooms after step 6, along with other veggies. Keep stirring to set eggs. Cover skillet and cook on low until completely cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Beef and bean chili verde

Serving Size: 6

Ingredients

10 ounces ground beef, turkey or pork, 90% lean

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 14.5 ounce can low-sodium diced tomatoes, with liquid

6 garlic cloves, minced (or 1 tablespoon garlic powder)

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 3/4 cups green salsa (or 16 ounce jar of enchilada sauce)

1 15 ounce can pinto or kidney beans, rinsed and drained (or 1 3/4 cups cooked)

1 1/2 cups frozen or canned corn, thawed and drained as needed

2 cups spinach or kale (optional)

Instructions

1. Before you begin wash your hands, surfaces, utensils, fruits, and vegetables.

2. Cook meat in saucepan until brown. Drain fat.

3. While meat is cooking, chop bell pepper and onion. If adding spinach or kale, tear or chop into bite size pieces.

4. Add garlic, chili powder and cumin to saucepan. Cook about 15 seconds, until fragrant.

5. Add bell pepper, onion and tomatoes. Cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes or until onion is

softened. Stir frequently.

6. Stir in salsa. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to boil.

6. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally.

7. Add beans and corn. Add spinach or kale if using. Cook until heated through.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed Program assistant at the Highland County OSU Extension Office.