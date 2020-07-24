Hillsboro Records Commission

The Hillsboro Records Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at 130 N. High St. to discuss the RC-2 record retention schedule.

Legal notice correction

This is a correction to the parcel number for a public hearing on Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at 204 N. East St., Hillsboro. The corrected parcel number is 25-10-000-250.01.

Paint Creek meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at 204 N. East St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in special session at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the board of education building to consider the approval of changes in the Student Athletic Handbook and any other business which may be considered necessary.

Design Review Board

A special Hillsboro Design Review Board meeting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at 130 N. High St. in the City Building conference room. The meeting is open to public.

Street and Safety Committee

The Hillsboro Street and Safety Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at the Paint Creek firehouse, 204 N. East St. The topic of the meeting will be food trucks. The meeting is open to the public.

Hillsboro H.S. class of ‘54

The Hillsboro High School class of 1954 will gather from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Ponderosa Restaurant. All are welcome. For more information call 937-393-2818.

Retired Teachers Association

The regular meeting of the Highland County Retired Teachers Association that was scheduled for Aug. 3 has been cancelled due to continuing concerns with the coronavirus. The executive committee will meet again in October to discuss future activities and it is hoped the regular HCRTA meeting on Nov. 2 will be held.

Fish fry in Leesburg

The fire department in Leesburg will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 7-8 at 200 South St. There will be drive through or carry-out service only. To order ahead call 937-780-6909.

Hall of fame event postponed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the Highland County Historical Society is postponing its hall of fame induction ceremony scheduled for Aug. 16. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

Veterans Service Commission

The Highland County Veterans Service Commission board meetings formerly held at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month, will now begin at 3 p.m. until further notice.