Families, Paint Creek, HCCAO enjoy day

In a scene from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire’s Friday Water Day event, families sit in the shade of the Greenfield schools’ colonnades, enjoying lunch and quality time and looking on as children play in the water. Representatives from Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO), out of frame, also enjoyed the day after passing out lunches as part of HCCAO’s Summer Feeding program. The program offers meals for any child under the age of 18 through Aug. 7 at the Greenfield colonnades from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 937-393-3458 or visit the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc.’s Facebook page.

