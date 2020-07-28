Sanders shows Reserve Grand Champion Owned Female

Maplecrest Phyllis 9043 won Reserve Grand Champion Owned Female at the 2020 National Junior Angus Show held July 22-24 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the February 2019 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. She earlier won junior champion-division 3. A total of 861 entries were shown.

