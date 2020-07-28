Highland Co. Chamber seeks director

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is accepting resumes for the vacant position of executive director.

Interested candidates can send their resume to info@thehighlandchamber.com or P.O. Box 183, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

A full description outlining the duties of the position can be found on the chamber website at www.thehighlandchamer.com under Job Postings.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a membership driven business organization that represents the business community of Highland County. It is is an active advocate and resource designed to help strengthen and grow the business community through workforce development initiatives, business support plans and programs, economic development, and fostering a pro-business climate.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, The Highland Chamber.