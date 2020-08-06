For All Women

A special six-week program is being offered to all Highland County women to help get through the coronavirus pandemic. It is titled “Don’t Put a Period Where God Put a Comma.” It will consist of six one-hour meetings at the Pants Factory community space at 135 N. West St., Hillsboro. The program is free, but registration is required. The sessions can be held in the morning, afternoon or evening with masks and social distancing for protection. They will start in August. Call Valeta Doorneweerd at 937-661-6087.

Fish fry in Leesburg

The Leesburg fish fry that was scheduled for Aug. 7-8 has been canceled.

Republican picnic postponed

The Highland County Republican’s summer family picnic scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 at the VFW in Hillsboro has been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 concerns and Governor DeWine’s mass gathering restrictions. Party headquarters at 200 W. Main St. remain open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. Use of masks is encouraged. For more information call 937-393-1067.

Street and Safety Committee

The Hillsboro Street and Safety Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at 204 N. East St. The topic will be food trucks. This meeting is open to the public.

GEVSD Board of Education

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District will have a special board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in the GEVSD Boardroom. The purpose of the meeting is to consider employment recommendations and the approval of a remote learning plan. The board may enter into executive session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential by federal laws, rules or state statutes.

Highland County Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. to certify candidate petitions and resolutions. The meeting will be held in the board office, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 North High Street Suite 200 in Hillsboro. The public is welcome to attend.

Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Whiteoak High School gymnasium with social distancing protocol observed.

HAEDC schedules meetings

The HAEDC will meet at 10 a.m. at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro, on Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

Zoning and Annexation Committee

The Hillsboro Zoning and Annexation Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 204 N. East St. (Paint Creek Firehouse). The topic of the meeting will be the use of an alley as a drive through, demolition of structures, and regulations of city parks ordinance.

Hall of fame event postponed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the Highland County Historical Society is postponing its hall of fame induction ceremony scheduled for Aug. 16. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.