Bournes will celebrate 65 years

William and Carmen (Stroemer) Bourne will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020. They had two children, Laura (Brian) Johnson and the late Steven Bourne; three grandchildren, Tim Johnson, Michael Johnson and Tyler Bourne; and one great-granddaughter, Avelynn Bourne.

William and Carmen (Stroemer) Bourne will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020. They had two children, Laura (Brian) Johnson and the late Steven Bourne; three grandchildren, Tim Johnson, Michael Johnson and Tyler Bourne; and one great-granddaughter, Avelynn Bourne. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Bourne-65th.jpg William and Carmen (Stroemer) Bourne will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020. They had two children, Laura (Brian) Johnson and the late Steven Bourne; three grandchildren, Tim Johnson, Michael Johnson and Tyler Bourne; and one great-granddaughter, Avelynn Bourne. Submitted photo