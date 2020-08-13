DAR makes care bags for area homeless

Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Presbyterian church on Aug. 1 wearing face masks and social distancing. New member Dixie Stiegler of Mission Viejo, California joined by Zoom. Betty Jo Fite Ratliff was sworn in as a new member. Not in attendance was new member Scarlett Hufford Thomas.

Tonia Edwards presented an interesting and informative program on Daughters of Freedom, the 19th Amendment. It is amazing that it took women over 70 years to get politicians and states to agree to women’s voting rights. Some of the ladies who started the movement never lived to see the fruit of their labor. This year is the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Seventeen members, associate members, State Regent Kathleen Dixon, SW District Director Darlene West and prospective member Mary Hawthorne attended.

After the business meeting the group filled 14 bags for the homeless with socks, sanitizer, wet wipes, fast food gift cards, toothbrushes, snacks and other items. It delivered seven to Highland County Community Action and seven to the Highland County Homeless Shelter to be distributed to those who are on their own on the streets. The group had some materials left so it will be able to make a few more bags. Each of the members donated the items.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit service organization dating to 1890. There is no discrimination for membership, but a woman must be 18 and prove lineage to someone who helped in the America Revolution. Many of the members serve in various community volunteer organizations.

The next meeting will be a tour of the Karnes Orchard facility with lunch and a meeting at the Rainsboro school shelter house on Sept. 12.

It will participate in the yard sale for the Highland County Historical Society on Aug. 15 and at Pioneer Day on Aug. 29 at Scott House in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, regent, Waw-wil-a-way Chapter NSDAR.

Judy Hornsby (left) and Jane Stowers are shown with a few of the bags the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently filled for the homeless. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_DAR-pic.jpg Judy Hornsby (left) and Jane Stowers are shown with a few of the bags the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently filled for the homeless. Submitted photos Pictured (from left) are DAR Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Regent Jane Stowers, State Regent Kathy Dixon, SW District Director Darlene West, and local member and program presenter Tonia Edwards. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Jane.K.Dixon_.D.West_.ToniaEdwards.jpg Pictured (from left) are DAR Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Regent Jane Stowers, State Regent Kathy Dixon, SW District Director Darlene West, and local member and program presenter Tonia Edwards. Submitted photos