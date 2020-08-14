Leesburg welcomes The Hunny Hive

The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting to welcome its newest business, The Hunny Hive LLC, owned by Hannah Willey. The new boutique is located at 47 S. Fairfield St. and offers women’s clothing, children’s clothing, along with unique gifts and home decor. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can reach The Hunny Hive by calling 937-763-8000. In addition, you can visit them on Facebook or Instagram @thehunnyhivellc. You can reach Hannah Willey by email at hanwilley@icloud.com. Pictured (from left) are Shawn Willey, councilwoman Rita Smith-Daulton, owner Hannah Willey, Josh White, Natalie Willey, Wyatt Willey, Dianna Robertson Fordyce and Mayor Shawn C. Priest.

The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting to welcome its newest business, The Hunny Hive LLC, owned by Hannah Willey. The new boutique is located at 47 S. Fairfield St. and offers women’s clothing, children’s clothing, along with unique gifts and home decor. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can reach The Hunny Hive by calling 937-763-8000. In addition, you can visit them on Facebook or Instagram @thehunnyhivellc. You can reach Hannah Willey by email at hanwilley@icloud.com. Pictured (from left) are Shawn Willey, councilwoman Rita Smith-Daulton, owner Hannah Willey, Josh White, Natalie Willey, Wyatt Willey, Dianna Robertson Fordyce and Mayor Shawn C. Priest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Hunny-Hive.jpg The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting to welcome its newest business, The Hunny Hive LLC, owned by Hannah Willey. The new boutique is located at 47 S. Fairfield St. and offers women’s clothing, children’s clothing, along with unique gifts and home decor. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can reach The Hunny Hive by calling 937-763-8000. In addition, you can visit them on Facebook or Instagram @thehunnyhivellc. You can reach Hannah Willey by email at hanwilley@icloud.com. Pictured (from left) are Shawn Willey, councilwoman Rita Smith-Daulton, owner Hannah Willey, Josh White, Natalie Willey, Wyatt Willey, Dianna Robertson Fordyce and Mayor Shawn C. Priest. Submitted photo