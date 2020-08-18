Pulliam turning 90 years old

Richard “Skip” Pulliam will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 3, 2020. He was born to Obera and Russell Pulliam at the Hillsboro Hospital in 1930.

He graduated from Lynchburg High School and Wilmington College. He majored in education. He spent more 30 years as a teacher, principal and county superintendent. He was instrumental in the development of Southern State Community College and is a member of the Pricetown Church of Christ.

He was married to Chrystobel Pratt in 1950 and is the father of three children: Vicky Pulliam Smith of Hillsboro, Marty J. Pulliam of Bainbridge and Cathy Pulliam Potter of Lake St. Cloud, Florida. He has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Upon his retirement from education he continued to be involved in real estate sales as an auctioneer while collecting antiques, dish wares, and anything someone wanted to sell. He spends his time in Pricetown farming his homestead. He spends winters in Florida.

Upon the passing of his wife, he married Kristen Paris of Venice, Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a birthday celebration will be held at a later date.

A card shower would be greatly appreciated. If you ever had Skip as a teacher, you might send him a birthday card at 1531 N. Hollowtown Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Pulliam https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Pulliam-pic.jpg Pulliam