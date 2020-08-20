Poppy Days coming to Sardinia

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 755 and the American Legion Post 755 family in Sardinia invite the public to honor fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans by wearing a red poppy for Labor Day. Handmade crepe paper poppies will be available for a donation.

Members of the Sardinia American Legion and Auxiliary will be at Tanker’s Truck Stop, Tractor Supply, Family Dollar, 1st Stop and the Sardinia Fuel Mart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, to accept donations and hand out the poppies.

Auxiliary president Bea Fryman said, “We always honor and pay tribute to our veterans by holding Poppy Days on or close to Memorial Day. This was not possible this year with COVID-19 and the stay at home order. Therefore, we are holding a special Poppy Day event Labor Day weekend.”

Stop by one of the above listed locations and support the American Legion family by giving a donation for a poppy. All donations received in support of the poppy will be used for auxiliary programs that assist veterans, our military and their families.

Submitted by Bea Fryman, Sardinia American Legion Auxiliary.