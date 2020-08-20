Greenfield recognizes design committee

The G3 Design Committee was recognized with a Citizen of the Month Award for its efforts to have Greenfield’s downtown designated as a historic district. The design committee members present at Tuesday’s meeting are pictured with city manager Todd Wilkin (far left). The G3 members (l-r) are Doug Karnes, Susan Thompson, Connie Clyburn, Tom Schluep and Steve Pearce.

