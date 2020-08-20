Posted on by

Storers received Garden Award


Carl and Amy Storer are pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin (far left) at Tuesday’s council meeting where they were presented with Greenfield’s Home and Garden Award. They are pictured with the door-hanger award, which was made by Susan Howland.

Photo by Angela Shepherd

