Highland Co. gets $500K in CARES funds

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $175 million to help local communities with the cost of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced.

Wilkin’s district will receive a total of $1,542,115 million in CARES Act funds.

The aid, to support counties, municipalities and townships, is being distributed based on population. It will support a range of pandemic-related expenses, including the work of first responders and other local services that have been vital in communities across Ohio.

“Clinton, Highland and Pike counties have seen the detrimental effects of COVID-19, as has the whole state,” said Wilkin. “Virtually every aspect of our lives have been effective. These funds will help the 91st House District provide important services that its citizens count on.”

The funding is through the federal CARES Act and can only be used for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state data, counties in Wilkin’s district are eligible for up to the following amounts from this round of funding:

· Clinton County: $597,318

· Highland County: $501,166

· Pike County: $443,631

Separately, the State Controlling Board approved COVID-19 aid to support local educational service centers and boards of developmental disabilities, including the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which received $24,261.

The State Controlling Board also approved funding to pay invoices related to the Pike County Capital Case, totaling to $41,536.

For more information, contact Rep Wilkin’s office at 614-466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted by Shane Wilkin’s office.