SSCC students named Promise Scholars

Southern State Community College has announced that two of its students, Brock Morris of Leesburg and Christian Weseloh of Hillsboro, have been named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

Southern State’s Chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, requires students to have 12 completed credit hours with a 3.5 GPA to be invited. For more information, contact Susan Morris at smorris12@sscc.edu or visit ptk.org.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.