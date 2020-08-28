Parks community cookout

A community cookout will be held from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Liberty Park in Hillsboro as a fundraiser for the city’s parks committee. There will be food for purchase, local musical acts, a cornhole tournament with a cash prize, a raffle and more.

National Overdose Awareness Day event

In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day an event will be held at Courthouse Square, located at 105 N. High St. in uptown Hillsboro, on Monday, Aug. 31 from 6-7 p.m. The event will feature ten vendor tables and four speakers. We will launch paper lanterns at 7 p.m.

Greenfield School Board

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the GEVSD boardroom.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at noon Friday, Sept. 4 via Zoom. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property.

Legion selling poppies

Members of the Sardinia American Legion and Auxiliary will be at Tanker’s Truck Stop, Tractor Supply, Family Dollar, 1st Stop and the Sardinia Fuel Mart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, to accept donations and hand out poppies.

Financial Peace University

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University class will start Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, 283 Pearl St. It’s a nine-week course ending Nov. 3. The class shows how to make a budget and many other financial tools.

Dean reunion canceled

The Harry and Emmaline Dean family reunion scheduled for Sept. 13 at the New Vienna firehouse has been canceled because of COVID-19. The family hopes to have the reunion next year.

Hillsboro Parks Committee

The Hillsboro Parks Committee will meet the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Old Firehouse. The meetings for 2020 will be held Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, 2020.

Master gardener training

Master gardener training for residents of Highland, Brown and Clermont counties will be held via Zoom Sept. 22 through Nov. 19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $150 plus the cost of a background check. The master gardener program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested gardeners who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities through their local OSU Extension office. To register visit https://go.ous.edu/registermgv.

Veteran banner order forms

The 2021 veteran banner season order forms in Hillsboro are now available. Applications are available at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, Highland House Museum or online at: http://co.highland.oh.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2021-BANNER-APPLICATION.pdf. For more information call Vicki Knauff at 937-393-3392 or text Steph Roland at 937-763-8164. The annual project is hosted by Support Our Troops Of Highland County, Highland County Historical Society and Hillsboro Uptown Renaissance Project.

Labor Day program canceled

The annual Labor Day program at the Highland County Fair has been cancelled for this year.