HDH has new cancer care physician

Highland District Hospital has added Dr. Ranga Brahmamdam to its Cancer Care & Hematology team, which has been servicing Highland and the surrounding counties for over 25 years.

Led by Dr. Regina Melink, this program expansion adds the expertise of Brahmamdam, who has been a board certified oncologist and hematologist for over 30 years. Brahmamdam completed his medical degree at Guntur Medical College in Andrha Pradesh, Guntur, and continued his internal medicine residency at Columbia University in New York. Following his residency, Brahmamdam accomplished his hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Cincinnati, where he studied alongside Melink.

During his 30 years of practice, Brahmamdam worked with the Veterans Affairs organization as a physician and a volunteer and was an instructor for the Good Samaritan Residency program in internal medicine. Additionally, he worked for the TriHealth Cancer Institute in clinical trials of oncologic medications and various treatments for patients suffering from leukemia, lymphoma and breast cancer conditions. That work steered him to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was named the director of the leukemia program and led the inpatient hematology program.

Appointments can be made with Brahmamdam by calling Highland District Hospital Cancer Care & Hematology at 937-393-6272.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Ranga https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Ranga.jpg Ranga