Sharps celebrate 50 years

Rob and Susie Sharp are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 5, 1970 in Niles, Ohio. Rob and Susie were high school/college sweethearts. Both attended Miami University, then embarked on a new adventure as a military couple when Rob started his career with the U.S. Air Force. Eventually settling back in Ohio, together they raised several dogs, cats, birds and fish before deciding to raise two children. Once established in Hillsboro, they enjoyed creating a successful veterinary practice, restoring beautiful homes and engaging in many community endeavors. They have two children, Reid and Maddie Sharp and Amy and Matt Schneider, along with grandchildren Charlie and Robbie Schneider.

