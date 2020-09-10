Drive-thru annual meeting planned Sept. 19

The Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District have partnered together to host a unique drive-thru annual meeting at the Good News Gathering parking lot in Hillsboro on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During this event Farm Bureau members will have the opportunity to vote on local, state and national policies; and board trustees and delegates for the 2021 state meeting. Eligible residents can also cast their vote to elect two supervisors that will serve a three-year term on the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District Board to manage conservation throughout the county.

Attendees will also be able to preorder fish to stock their ponds from Jones Fish Hatcheries and have them delivered to the drive-thru meeting. Available fish include: bluegill sunfish, redear sunfish, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, mosiquitofish, fathead minnows, golden shiners, grass carp and largemouth bass. Fish can be ordered by calling Jones Fish at 800-662-3474 or by visiting jonesfish.com.

Additional booths and free giveaways will be offered throughout this drive-thru event.

For more information, contact the Highland County Farm Bureau at 937-378-2212 or the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-393-1922 ext. 3.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.