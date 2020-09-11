Dean reunion canceled

The Harry and Emmaline Dean family reunion scheduled for Sept. 13 at the New Vienna firehouse has been canceled because of COVID-19. The family hopes to have the reunion next year.

Civil Service Commission

The Civil Service Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at 130 N. High St. to discuss the eligibility list for police officers, certify test scores, and establish job positions and descriptions.

Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a board meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Hillsboro Parks Committee

The Hillsboro Parks Committee will meet the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Old Firehouse. The meetings for 2020 will be held Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, 2020.

Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Bright Elementary cafetorium with social distancing protocol observed.

L-C Board of Education

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 Thursday, Sept. 17 at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary.

Penn Township Reunion

The Penn Township Samantha School Reunion scheduled for Sept. 20 has been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19. However, the event is being planned for next year on Sept. 19.

Master gardener training

Master gardener training for residents of Highland, Brown and Clermont counties will be held via Zoom Sept. 22 through Nov. 19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $150 plus the cost of a background check. The master gardener program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested gardeners who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities through their local OSU Extension office. To register visit https://go.ous.edu/registermgv.

Veteran banner order forms

The 2021 veteran banner season order forms in Hillsboro are now available. Applications are available at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, Highland House Museum or online at: http://co.highland.oh.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2021-BANNER-APPLICATION.pdf. For more information call Vicki Knauff at 937-393-3392 or text Steph Roland at 937-763-8164. The annual project is hosted by Support Our Troops Of Highland County, Highland County Historical Society and Hillsboro Uptown Renaissance Project.