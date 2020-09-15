Local collegiate news

Youngstown Dean’s List

Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2020. Local students being recognized include: Matthew Mangus, chemical engineering major from Hillsboro; and Mason Stanley, criminal justice major from Hillsboro.

Miami University graduates

Miami University awarded degrees to the following students from Hillsboro during a virtual spring commencement experience in May: Emily Burwinkel, Luke Gallimore, Harley Koch, Caleb Kozuszek and Karl Senft.

Foltz in Phi Beta Kappa

Ninety-two students were inducted into the Lambda of Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa for the 2019-20 academic year. Inductees were juniors and seniors from four Ohio colleges: College of Arts & Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies. The 2019-20 inductees included Madison Foltz of Greenfield, majoring in English: Cultures, Rhetoric & Theory.

Gallimore on dean’s list

Lloyd Gallimore, BS Nursing (RN-BSN completion), of Hillsboro, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 summer semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.

Flint, Miller on SSCC lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the summer semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Harley Flint of Leesburg was named to the president’s list and Madalyn Miller of Hillsboro was named to the dean’s list.

The above information was compiled from a variety of news releases.