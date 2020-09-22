Hillsboro FFA members had busy summer

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter members stayed busy this summer working and showing their livestock all around the state and the U.S.

Hillsboro FFA members that showed at the Southern Ohio Independence Livestock Show were Gavin Puckett, Mallory Parsons and middle school ag student Emma Yochum. Puckett had the fourth overall market animal with his fat steer. Parsons won champion duroc gilt and was third in her showmanship class. Yochum was fifth overall intermediate showman and was third in class with two lambs.

Members that exhibited at the Ohio Youth Livestock Exposition were Lana Grover, Ashlie Hillyer and middle school ag student Carter Boyd. Grover showed her duroc barrow and got fifth in class and was sixth in her showmanship class. Boyd was second in class with his market steer. Hillyer won Grand Champion Wether Dam.

Two students, Yochum and Boyd, also showed out of state. Yochum showed at Maine Junior Nationals and received third in class with her heifer and third overall junior showman. Boyd went to the Herford Junior Nationals and was first in his bred and born class.

Submitted by Mallory Parsons.

Gavin Puckett is pictured with his fat steer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Livestock-shows.jpg Gavin Puckett is pictured with his fat steer. Submitted photo