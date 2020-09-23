Ohio FFA vice president visits Fairfield

Ohio FFA Vice President Paige Teeters (far right) visited her home chapter at Fairfield High School in Leesburg on Sept. 15 for her first school visit as an Ohio FFA officer. The Fairfield FFA chapter enjoyed a workshop in which they learned communication and leadership skills. The Fairfield FFA said it wishes Teeters luck as she continues working with different FFA chapters across Ohio.

