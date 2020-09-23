Hillsboro FFA exhibits beef at fair

During the 2020 Highland County Fair, five Hillsboro FFA members exhibited beef projects. The members included Gavin Puckett, Griffin Puckett, Riley Collins, Mallory Parsons, Lawton Parry and Lana Grover.

Gavin Puckett won his class in the Jr. Fair show, had the Grand Champion County Born and Bred Steer, took fourth place with his crossbred heifer, third place with his maintainer heifer, and second place in his age group for showmanship.

Griffin Puckett won second place in showmanship, third place in class for the Feeder Calf Jr. Fair Show, and fourth place in class during the Feeder Calf County Bred and Born Show.

Collins received fourth place in showmanship, third place in market heifer, fourth place in market steer, and fourth in County Bred and Born.

Parsons received Grand Champion Mainetainer Heifer and Reserve Sr. Showman.

Parry placed seventh in showmanship and second in his county born and bred class.

Grover received second place in showmanship, fourth place in County Born and Bred Fat Steer, and fourth and fifth places in the Fat Steer Show. She is also receiving her American Degree this year, which shows her involvement in FFA and her success in her Supervised Agricultural Experience activities.

All of the participants raise their beef until ready to show and sell.

Submitted by Ben Florea, Hillsboro FFA treasurer.

Hillsboro FFA member Griffin Puckett is pictured with his feeder calf at the 2020 Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Hillsboro FFA member Griffin Puckett is pictured with his feeder calf at the 2020 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo