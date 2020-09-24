Joint annual meeting drive-thru a success

The 78th Annual Meeting of the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held in collaboration with the Highland Farm Bureau on Sept. 19 at the Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. This year’s meeting featured a drive-thru set up for the safety of everyone, and it was deemed to be a great success with more than 100 participants taking part in the event.

The Highland SWCD was honored to have representatives from the Highland County Health Department, Highland County Recycling and the East Fork Little Miami River Watershed on hand to set up booths throughout the drive-thru route to educate participants and provide unique giveaways.

The election of supervisors for the board of the Highland Soil & Water Conservation District was also held during the Annual Meeting. There were three candidates running this year for two available positions to serve a three-year term beginning in January 2021. The candidates on the ballot were Dan Chambers, Jeff Roehm and Chris Cox. When the election results were tallied, Chambers was re-elected to serve another term and Roehm was elected to begin a new term.

Other members of the Highland SWCD Board of Supervisors include Larry Shannon, Jim Carr and Kyle Mustard.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

Pictured are department representatives that hosted the Joint Annual Meeting drive-thru event.