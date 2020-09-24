Hillsboro FFA horse handlers

The Hillsboro FFA had three of its members show horses at the 2020 Highland County Fair. These three members worked tirelessly over the summer grooming and preparing their horses to make sure that they would be able to perform well at the fair.

During fair week, they also continuously worked with their horses keeping them in shape to show.

Each FFA member that showed horses did an outstanding job.

To start, the chapter had Ryan Mau, who placed first in pony showmanship, pony pleasure, extreme trail, and pony horsemanship. He placed second in showmanship, ranch pleasure, high point, and ranch halter. He placed third in horsemanship and ranch riding, and then fifth in western pleasure.

Next from the Hillsboro FFA Chapter was Sarah Larrick, who placed second in pony horsemanship and third in pole bending. She placed fourth in the stakes race, fifth in keyhole and barrels, and eighth in trail.

Lastly, there was Reagan Tholen, who got second in barrel, stakes, moving dummy breakaway, and keyhole. She placed fourth in both trail and ranch horse pleasure, and fifth in ground roping.

The Hillsboro FFA had a great week at the 2020 Highland County Fair.

Submitted by Kelice Thornburg, Hillsboro FFA president.

Ryan Mau is pictured with both of his horses. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Horse-Handlers.jpg Ryan Mau is pictured with both of his horses. Submitted photo