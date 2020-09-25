Hillsboro FFA members show goats

During the 2020 Highland County Fair, the Hillsboro FFA had seven members exhibit goats. The seven included Chloe Page, Clara Page, Gracie Thoroman, Ashlie Hillyer, Grant Crum, Heather Burba and Lana Grover.

Middle School ag students Taylor Thoroman and Rylea Scarberry also exhibited market goats.

Chloe Page placed fourth in showmanship, fourth and fifth in County Born and Bred, and fourth in the Jr. Fair show.

Clara Page placed third in showmanship, sixth in County Born and Bred, and placed sixth and fourth in the Jr. Fair show.

Thoroman placed first in her class for showmanship, fifth for County Born and Bred, and first and third place for the Jr. Fair show.

Hillyer received Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in the Jr. Fair show and Grand Champion in County Born and Bred.

Crum won Grand Champion Doe, and placed third in the Jr. Fair show and showmanship sweepstakes.

Burba placed fourth in showmanship, first and third in County Born and Bred, first in both of her Jr. Fair classes, and Reserve Champion in the division.

Grover placed third in showmanship, second and third in County Born and Bred, and fourth in the Jr. Fair show.

When asked how she thought the fair went, Chloe Page said, “Even though we didn’t have much time to work on goats, I still think the Highland County Fair was a success.’’

Submitted by Gracie Isaacs, Hillsboro FFA vice president of community development.

Pictured is Gracie Thorman getting ready to show her market goat at the Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Goats.jpg Pictured is Gracie Thorman getting ready to show her market goat at the Highland County Fair.