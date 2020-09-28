Hillsboro FFA members show poultry at fair

During the 2020 Highland County Fair, three Hillsboro FFA members exhibited poultry projects — Trinity Edenfield, Ryan Mau and Allie Crago.

In showmanship, Edenfield won first in her class, was first in her division, and third in sweepstakes. During the Market Meat Pen Show, she won first in class, first in division, and second in section.

“This was a different experience compared to the years past, but overall I feel that everything came together smoothly and was a success,” Edenfield said.

In the Market Meat Pen Show, Crago won third in her class. She said, “Although we didn’t have much time with our chickens this year, overall I feel that the Highland County Fair was a success.”

Mau took three chickens to the fair. He won fourth in the meat pen class. Ryan said, “With how different this year’s fair was, I am very happy with the outcome of it.”

All members worked diligently and efficiently in raising and working with their chickens, as well as in their FFA careers.

Submitted by Hannah Hopkins, Hillsboro FFA secretary.

Pictured is Allie Crago with one of her Market Meat Chickens at the Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Poultry.jpg Pictured is Allie Crago with one of her Market Meat Chickens at the Highland County Fair. Submitted photo