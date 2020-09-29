Hillsboro FFA members show swine

This year the Hillsboro FFA chapter had six members exhibit swine at the Highland County Fair. The members included Corbin Winkle, Riley Stratton, Mallory Parsons, Bryce Parsons, Lana Grover and Gracie Isaacs.

Winkle received third place overall intermediate showman, reserve division 5 in the market show, third place overall market hog for the open show and won skillathon for his age division.

Stratton received third and fifth place in the market show and third place and in showmanship.

Parsons won reserve senior showman. He placed seventh in showmanship, fifth and seventh in market and sixth in the open show.

Isaacs placed fifth in showmanship and third in her weight class.

Grover won first in class and was the senior showmanship winner. This was Lana’s last year getting to show in the Jr. Fair shows.

The Hillsboro FFA is proud of all of the exhibitors and all the hard work they have put in this summer to get their hogs show ready.

Submitted buy Clara Page, Hillsboro FFA vice president of leadership.

Bryce Parsons (right) is pictured showing his market barrow. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Swine.jpg Bryce Parsons (right) is pictured showing his market barrow. Submitted photo